Assam Chief Secy Ravi Kota's tenure extended by 6 months

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota's tenure has been extended by six months, according to an official order.

In a notification issued by the Personnel Department, Kota's service has been extended for a period of six months from May 1 to October 31.

Kota was to retire from service on April 30.

He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1993 batch, who took charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam with effect from April 1, 2024, the notification issued on Sunday said.

Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam are likely to take place in March-April this year. PTI TR RBT