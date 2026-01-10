Assam chief secy reviews preparedness for PM's proposed visit on Jan 17

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday held a review meeting to assess preparedness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Kaliabor in Nagaon district on January 18, officials said.

The PM is scheduled to arrive in the state on January 17 on a two-day visit. He will witness Bodo folk dance ‘Bagrumba’ at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Stadium before proceeding to Kaliabor the next day to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

He is also scheduled to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and address a public meeting at Kaliabor.

''On behalf of the HCM-led Government of Assam, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota @CSAssam_ reviewed preparedness for the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Kaliabor on 18 January. Arrangements were assessed for the foundation stone laying of the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the virtual flagging off of two Amrit Bharat Express trains, with emphasis on inter-departmental coordination for a smooth and dignified programme'', the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Secretary's Office in a post on 'X' also mentioned that a review meeting was held to ''assess preparedness for the proposed visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Kaliabor on 18 January. Reviewed arrangements related to the key programme components scheduled during the public meeting''.

An audio-visual presentation highlighting the salient features of the project will follow the foundation stone laying.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor forms part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-37 (New NH-715) and includes approximately 34.45 km of elevated wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, Kota pointed out.

The project has been designed in compliance with court directions and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, with the dual objective of improving connectivity between central and upper Assam while ensuring protection of the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The corridor will be implemented by NHIDCL under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the construction period of the project is 36 months.

The programme also includes the virtual flagging of the Dibrugarh - Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Kamakhya - Rohtak, both Amrit Bharat Express trains.

These trains will significantly enhance long-distance rail connectivity between Assam and multiple states including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, reduce travel time, and provide modern passenger amenities, while supporting tourism and economic activity across the regions served.

The chief secretary underscored the importance of close inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of all arrangements to ensure the smooth, orderly, and dignified conduct of the programme in accordance with established protocols.