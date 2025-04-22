Assam: Child sold for Rs 5,000 by step-grandfather; rescued by police

Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) Assam Police rescued a one-year-old girl, who was sold around 11 months ago by her step-grandfather, and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police, Mrinal Deka, told reporters that the two accused have been arrested on charges of selling and buying a minor for a sum of Rs 5,000 and the child has also been rescued.

"We received a complaint from the mother, a resident of an area near the Games Village here, yesterday stating that her stepfather had taken away the child on May 30 last year on the pretext of medical treatment in the absence of her husband," he added.

Subsequently, the woman came to know that her minor one-month-old daughter was sold by her stepfather to someone for Rs 5,000, Deka said.

"Accordingly, a case was registered with Basistha police station and an investigation was initiated. A police team rescued the child from Sontali area in Kamrup district," he added.

The DCP said that police apprehended the girl's step-grandfather and the buyer from the village.