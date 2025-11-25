Assam Christian Forum expresses concern over Regulation of Fees Amendment Bill

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) The Assam Christian Forum (ACF), representing Christian communities and their rights across the state, on Tuesday expressed concern at the state cabinet's decision to table the private educational institution amendment bill in the ongoing winter session of the assembly.

It claimed that the bill would take away the long-standing protection of fee structure for minority-run schools.

In simple terms, the bill ends the previous hands-off approach for minority schools and gives the state sweeping powers to fix fees, monitor collections, and intervene at will, ACF's Chairman Archbishop John Moolachira claimed.

For Christian missionary institutions – which have been pillars of education in Assam for over a century – this feels like a "direct attack" on their freedom to run schools in line with their values and needs, he said.

"We are pained and feel intimidated. These schools are not businesses but are nation builders, the community's heartbeat, preserving the identity, language, and culture through education'', he said.

Without the ability to set reasonable fees, these schools may struggle to pay teachers, maintain facilities, or offer scholarships to poor students – many from tribal and remote areas, the Archbishop said.

This also "violates" the provisions of Article 30(1) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees minorities, both religious and linguistic right to establish and manage their own educational institutions, he claimed.

Christian missionaries arrived in Assam in the 19th century, braving jungles and hardships to light the flame of learning, built the first schools and pioneered modern education, boosting literacy rates from near zero to over 70 per cent today, he said.

They educated leaders, farmers, and dreamers alike, especially uplifting women, tribals, and the underprivileged, helped protect many languages, including Assamese, and fostered interfaith harmony.

The ACF urges the Assam government to pause and rethink the Assam Private Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Amendment Bill, 2025.

"Amend it to respect minority rights – include our voices in any oversight body and protect our autonomy," the Archbishop added.

ACF is a non-profit coalition of Christian leaders, educators, and community groups in Assam, dedicated to promoting justice, education, and interfaith dialogue since 1995. PTI DG DG RG