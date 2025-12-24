Assam clash: Demand for evicting people not possible due to court stay: CM; Army conducts flag march

Diphu/Naharkatia, Dec 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the demand by the Karbi people to evict alleged Hindi-speaking encroachers from grazing lands cannot be accepted immediately, because of a stay by the Gauhati High Court.

The Army was requisitioned during the day and it conducted flag march in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district in central Assam, officials said.

Two persons were killed, and at least 70 others, including over 60 police personnel, injured in violence between the Karbi and Bihari communities during the last two days in Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district.

Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Naharkatia that the situation is normal and no report of violence came from any part of the affected district during the day.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

"A section of the Karbi people made demands to evict people living in VGR and PGR. There is a stay order by the Gauhati High Court in this regard. No one can ignore the court. If I try to do something, it will be contempt of court," Sarma In fact, all the evictions the Assam government has carried out so far in different forests were done only after fighting cases in the high court and the Supreme Court, and the administration proceeded only after the courts said yes to its move, he added.

The CM also pointed out that the rights of the people settled in PGR and VGR lands will also have to be discussed in the court.

Sarma said that many times, people ask him to evict encroachers instantly, but he always tells them that no government can work by disregarding the law and the court.

"Even if we say we will evict, the police cannot do it because contempt of court will be applicable to them. I cannot say why these things are not understood. We will certainly talk face-to-face, and if they have misunderstood anything, we will address those issues.

"Usually, if there is a court order, people do not force things. We will have to look into the incidents of the last two days," Sarma said.

He, however, asserted that the first priority is normalisation and let the situation become peaceful, and the government will examine the matter thereafter.

"Peaceful protests are different, but nobody can solve any problem through violence," Sarma said, appealing to all to shun violence.

Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, DGP Harmeet Singh said, "Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now. I have covered the entire area myself." Police are investigating the violence that happened over the last two days, said Singh, who has been camping at the site since Monday night.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said, "Indian Army has been requisitioned by civil authorities to aid them for maintaining law and order. Accordingly, one Army column was deployed in disturbed areas of West Karbi Anglong." A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel, he added.

The DGP said, "By now, we have counted that more than 60 police personnel have been injured and some of them seriously. There were six-seven ambulances, which ferried the police to health centres in Hojai." Singh took a hit on his shoulder in stone pelting on Tuesday, while IG (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh suffered injuries on his leg.

"Legal action required will be taken. We have a lot of video footage, and people are being identified. The law will take its own course," he said.

Singh appealed to people not to indulge in violence and urged elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.

"The Assam government has come forward and given time for a tripartite meeting between the state government, local council and the agitating people who are presenting their demands," he said.

The CM said that the situation is very normal since morning with the presence of the state DGP and Additional Chief Secretary in the affected district.

"The situation has improved today and I believe the situation will further improve by tonight. The Army is also there for the flag march," he added.

Sarma said that both the warring groups are talking to each other and people have come out to shops and streets.

"I think we should see a much better situation in the days to come," he opined.

Meanwhile, three Karbi youths, who were injured in police firing on Tuesday, are being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and their condition is stable, its Superintendent Devajit Choudhury said.

During the day, a large number of Hindi-speaking people were joined by those belonging to the Bengali community in protesting the death of a physically disabled man in the violence.

The protesters blocked the Lanka-Kheroni Road, shouting slogans against the killing of the youth on Tuesday. The agitators submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

People of the Bengali-speaking community also held a demonstration in the neighbouring Hojai district over the killing. PTI TR BDC SOM NN TR NN