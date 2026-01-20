Assam: Clashes erupt, RAF deployed, internet services suspended in Kokrajhar, Chirang

Kokrajhar/Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Clashes erupted allegedly between Bodos and Adivasis in Assam's Kokrajhar on Tuesday, a day after mob violence left one person dead, following which the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed and internet/mobile data services were suspended temporarily in two districts, officials said.

Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said that arrangements are in place to deploy the army while the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is already on the ground following clashes and mob violence in Kokrajhar district.

Sarma said that internet/mobile data services have been suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and help the government in ensuring that peace returns to the district at the earliest.

The chief minister, who is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet, said in a post on X that he was in constant touch with senior officials of the state government and district administration to ensure that the situation returns to normal soon.

He also appealed to leaders of political parties and civil society to give their full cooperation in bringing normalcy to the district.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with senior police officials, has rushed to Kokrajhar.

On Monday night, a vehicle with three Bodos on board had hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost under Kokrajhar police station, a home department official said.

The three Bodos were beaten by neighbouring Adivasi villagers and the vehicle was torched, and one person died in the incident.

On Tuesday, the situation flared up with both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and a few houses while setting ablaze a government office and attacking the Karigaon police outpost, he said.

The police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in which several people, including a few police personnel, were injured.

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed to contain and prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the situation was ''serious but there should not be any misunderstanding between the Bodos and the Adivasis who both live in the area''.

He said that law and order was not under the control of the BTC and efforts are being made by concerned agencies to bring the situation under control.

''People have a right to protest but it should be done in a democratic manner and people should not resort to violence'', Mohilary said. Apprehending that social media and the internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages and rumours, the home department has suspended internet/mobile data service of all mobile service providers temporarily in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts until further orders.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period.

The directive has been issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with theTemporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 and its violation of will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. PTI DG DG RG