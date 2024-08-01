Assam: Class 10 student found dead in hostel

Tinsukia (Assam), Aug 1 (PTI) A Class 10 student was found dead in his school hostel room under mysterious circumstances on Thursday in Tinsukia district of Assam, police said.

According to a senior official, the body was found in the hostel of the school at Udoipur in Tinsukia.

"We have initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Gamrin Mukut, who hailed from Lekhapani town of Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, the family of the student alleged foul play in the incident and claimed it to be a case of murder of their boy.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the school community. It has also raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students in schools, a guardian said.

Meanwhile, a group of people hit the streets and protested against the incident.