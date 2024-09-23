Assam: Class 9 student killed by classmate over petty fight

Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) A class 9 student was killed by his one of his classmates inside the school premises following a quarrel in Assam's Darrang district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhabesh Deka, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School, police said.

Darrang SP Prakash Sonowal, who rushed to the scene, said authorities were alerted after the headmaster informed the local police station about the incident.

"According to teachers, the two students fought over a disagreement, resulting in one student sustaining serious injuries. The teachers took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he added.

Police have detained the headmaster, six teachers and a grade-IV staff, Sonowal said.

"The inspector of schools will conduct an inquiry to determine if there was any negligence on the part of the school. I will also submit a report to the district commissioner," he added. PTI TR TR MNB