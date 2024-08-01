Assam CM accuses J’khand govt of preventing him from visiting Gopinathpur in Pakur

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the Jharkhand government prevented him from visiting Gopinathpur village in Pakur district.

Sarma, who is BJP’s Jharkhand election co-incharge, is on a two-day visit to the state.

He intended to go to Gopinathpur, where a clash between two groups had taken place around Muharram, according to a BJP legislator.

"The Jharkhand government has prevented me from going to Gopinathpur. If a Chief Minister cannot visit there, one can imagine the condition of the common people," Sarma told reporters at Phulo Jhano Chowk in Dumka district while en route to Pakur.

Sarma is also scheduled to visit KKM College in Pakur, where a clash between tribal students and police took place on the night of July 26, injuring 15 people, including six police personnel. Additionally, he plans to inspect areas where tribal land was allegedly seized by Bangladeshi infiltrators in the district.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri raised the issue in the Assembly and said Assam CM was stopped from going to Gopinathpur.

Bauri described the day as a "black chapter in democracy", noting that not only were 18 BJP MLAs suspended from the Assembly till 2 pm on Friday for raising public issues, but also a CM was barred from reaching out to people. PTI SAN/NAM MNB