Assam CM announces Gunotsav results, 13,300 schools get 'A+' tag

Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced the results of the sixth edition of Gunotsav 2025, wherein 13,300 schools have been graded as A+ and 19,952 as A grade.

The state government's commitment to public education is one of the strongest in the country, with per-student investment and the number of government schools being much higher than that of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said while announcing the results here.

"Gunotsav continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of school education by assessing students' learning levels, identifying infrastructural gaps, and implementing necessary corrective measures," Sarma said.

"This unique Jan Bhagidari effort that breathes life into education, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, has now entered its sixth edition in Assam'', he said.

This citizen-led evaluation now covers 44,077 schools, increasing from only 12,000 in 2017.

In 2025, altogether 27,252 schools were ranked as A+ or A, registering an increase of 7 per cent over the previous year.

"Overall 83.5 per cent of our schools are in the A+ and A category, complying with the robust systems and quality requirements we have put in to ensure the best education for our children'', the Chief Minister said.

''We have incentivised each A+ category school with a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each for their high performance and I am confident that these numbers will keep getting better in the days ahead'', he said.

Altogether 4,243 schools were graded in the B category, 891 in C and 218 schools in D grade.

Among the evaluated students, 14,64,808 (37.57 per cent) students secured ‘A+’ Grade, while 2,46,032 (6.31 per cent) were graded ‘D’.

Additionally, 7,846 schools have maintained ‘A+’ grades for two consecutive years (Gunotsav 2024 and 2025).

For the fourth consecutive year, Sivasagar retained its top position, followed by Golaghat and Dibrugarh in third.

A new evaluation parameter introduced in Gunotsav 2025 assessed the quality of students' uniforms with Sivasagar securing the top rank, followed by Majuli and Charaideo.

In transparency and fairness, Golaghat secured first place, while Kamrup (Metro) and Jorhat ranked second and third, respectively.

Gunotsav 2025 was conducted in three phases from January 6 to February 7, 2025, covering 44,077 schools and evaluating 38,98,945 students (98.33 per cent).

A team of 17,585 external evaluators, including MPs, MLAs, senior IAS, IPS and IFS officers along with Class I and II officers of the state government participated in this extensive exercise across all 35 districts.

Recognising the importance of Gunotsav, 10 per cent of students' annual examination marks have been allocated from Gunotsav scores since 2023.

Tablets were distributed to 4,320 students (mentees) from class 10 under Arohan Scheme for the 2024-25 academic year to aid in their academic progress and career development.

These students will receive training on operating the tablets and accessing digital educational resources, including the DIKSHA portal, Khan Academy and E-Kaksha e-content.

Currently, 12,929 mentees (Class 10-11) and 11,701 mentors have registered on the Arohan portal. Mentors provide guidance through home visits, school interactions and virtual support. Additionally, an amount of Rs 1,000 has been awarded to each of 17,253 mentees of Classes 9 and 10 as book grant.

Since its inception in 2022-23, Arohan has aimed to nurture talented students from government, provincialised, adarsha vidyalayas, tea garden model schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) through academic and life skill mentoring, career guidance, exposure to higher education institutes, book grants and tablets and four-day exposure visits to premier institutions which has benefitted 7,030 students in the last three years.

The Chief Minister also handed over ISO 9001:2015 certificate to Samagra Shiksha, Assam, for its adherence to international standards of governance, service quality, accountability, and transparency.