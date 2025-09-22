Assam CM appeals to businesses to comply with GST rules, pass on benefits to consumers

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday appealed to businesse houses, shops and traders in the state to comply with the rules and ensure that 100 per cent benefit of price cuts, because of the rationalised GST rates, are passed on to consumers.

The reduced rates along with increased income tax exemption limits will lead to over 2.5 lakh crore in savings for the people, he said.

''These efforts, coupled with historically low inflation in Assam will lead to the perfect trinity - fast paced growth, higher consumption and robust savings,'' the CM said in a post on X.

This Navratri, people will benefit from increased savings as the rationalised GST rates have kicked in today, he said, adding that it is a watershed moment for the country.

''What does this mean for you? Retail prices for most items - especially food and medicines - will be far cheaper from today," Sarma said.

''An appeal. Businesses, shops and traders in Assam must comply with relevant rules and ensure 100% benefit of price cuts are passed on to consumers... Under the guidance of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji let us collectively work towards ensuring the benefits of these landmark decisions reach their intended beneficiaries - India’s poor and middle class,'' he said. PTI DG NN