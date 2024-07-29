Assam CM asks DCs to transform districts into 'fulcrum of administration'

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called upon the district commissioners (DCs) to transform their respective districts into the "fulcrum of administration" to ensure convenient disbursal of benefits.

In his opening remarks on the first day of a two-day district commissioners' conference here, Sarma urged the DCs to lay more emphasis on areas and sectors that their respective districts are rich in, so that each district can contribute to the growth of the state.

He said that the newly created sub-districts in the state, a vital state government policy to decentralise administration, will start functioning from October 2 and on the same day, the foundation stone for their permanent offices will be laid.

A core team will be constituted at the state level to support DCs to delegate work to the sub-districts, he said.

Sarma directed the DCs to visit and supervise the construction of government buildings in their respective jurisdiction.

The CM also directed the officers to expedite work on health, education and anganwadi centres as they hold immense potential for development.

He also asked the DCs to distribute flood rehabilitation grants by August 12.

Sarma also directed the officers to frequently hold meetings with the guardian ministers of the respective districts, preferably every fortnight.

The DCs were also directed to keep government functions simple with only vegetarian food to be served in all government functions or during visits of the chief minister or ministers.

Sarma said that in case of the chief minister's visit to the districts, the motorcade should not consist of more than 10 vehicles, including those of the DC and the superintendent of police.

The chief minister also congratulated all the DCs on the successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma will review the progress of all ongoing welfare projects with the ministers, senior officials and the DCs during the two-day conference which will conclude on Tuesday. PTI DG DG ACD