Assam CM asks ex-Adivasi militants to utilise leadership skills for benefit of community

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged former Adivasi militants to utilise their leadership skills to steer people of their community towards positive things and ensure their accelerated progress.

He assured all assistance from the state government to help eradicate social ills and achieve socio-economic growth of the community.

The chief minister was speaking at a financial grant distribution ceremony to cadres of five Adivasi militant groups, who had laid down arms earlier this year.

A total of 1,181 cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam, Adivasi People’s Army, Bircha Commando Force and Santhal Tiger Force were handed fixed deposit certificates of Rs 4 lakh each at the programme.

Sarma said the reasons for the former militants taking up guns do not exist anymore and it is on them now to concentrate on creating a positive atmosphere for their communities.

"Your people look up to you as you have fought for their cause. It is now important that you make them listen to you for their benefit and not at gun-point," he said.

He urged the ex-militants to help curb alcohol consumption among people of their community, stop child marriages and promote education. "If these three things can be achieved in a targeted manner, the community will witness a sea change in five years." Sarma assured complete support from the state government and all allied agencies in achieving these goals.

Besides the grant handed at the ceremony, Sarma said they can avail benefits from other government schemes and also undergo training for enhancing their skill sets to find employment.

Mentioning the peace accords signed with different tribal groups like Bodos, Karbis and Dimasas since 2020, Sarma said talks are also in progress with the pro-peace ULFA faction and Kuki and Hmar groups.

He said with the return of peace, stringent laws like the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) are being gradually withdrawn.

"The AFSPA is now in force in only four districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar. Our Cabinet had recommended its complete withdrawal and the government of India has assured to look into it," he said.

Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said deployment of central armed police forces has come down from about 250 companies in the state to 60-70 companies now.

He claimed that there have been no instances of violence or agitations in the state in the last two-and-a-half years since his government took over, and people are now focussing on positive works like plantation drives and sports meets.

He lauded the role of various stakeholders like the Assam Police, army, CAPFs, civil society and students’ unions in helping the government to being back peace.

"The state is now witnessing economic stability and social stability, and desire of the people for peace and progress is turning into reality," Sarma said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensure all-round growth.

Later, he wrote on ‘X’, "Inspired by Hon PM’s vision for Bharat, 7,229 insurgents in Assam have returned to the mainstream since May 2021. Our govt has invested ₹305 cr in their rehabilitation. Today, we distributed benefits worth ₹47 cr to 1,181 surrendered cadres belonging to the Adivasi groups." PTI SSG MNB