Assam CM briefs Amit Shah on state's welfare initiatives

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him issues related to welfare initiatives and key developmental programmes concerning the state.

During the 20-minute meeting here on Sunday evening, Sarma apprised the home minister about the progress of several welfare schemes and developmental projects currently underway in Assam, according to an official release.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Shah for his continuous guidance and unwavering commitment to strengthening Assam’s growth trajectory.

The discussion also covered future strategies to accelerate the state's socio-economic development and ensure the effective implementation of central and state government programmes aimed at public welfare, the release said. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK