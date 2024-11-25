Assam CM calls on Governor

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the progress of various developmental and welfare schemes of the state.

''Called upon Hon'ble Governor Shri Laxman Acharya this morning at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of various developmental initiatives'', the chief minister posted on X.

The Governor's office described the visit as a courtesy call by the chief minister.

''Today, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan. During this, he provided information about the various activities and schemes being run for the overall development and public welfare of the state'', the governor posted on X. PTI DG DG RG