Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan and extended Bhogali Bihu greetings.

Advertisment

The meeting also featured a discussion on different issues concerning the state's development, an official release said.

Sarma also apprised Kataria of schemes implemented by the government for the welfare of all sections of the society.

They also discussed matters related to higher education, the release added. PTI DG ACD