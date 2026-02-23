Assam CM calls on Guv, greets him on completing three years in office

Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and congratulated him on completing three years of gubernatorial service in the state and Sikkim.

Sarma apprised Acharya of the state government's progress on various schemes and policies.

"Called on Hon’ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 Ji and apprised him of the progress being made on various schemes and policies of our government", the CM said in a post on ‘X’.

In another post, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, "Hon'ble CM conveyed his warm wishes to His Excellency on the successful completion of three years of gubernatorial service in Assam & Sikkim".

Sarma also apprised the governor about "Govt of Assam’s various developmental initiatives and key policy measures aimed at accelerating the state’s growth trajectory", the CMO statement added. PTI DG DG MNB