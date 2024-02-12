Assam CM calls on Guv to discuss state's development issues

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss issues concerning the development of the state.

The meeting held at the Raj Bhavan was a routine one with discussions on issues to expedite development of the state, an official release said.

The chief minister apprised the governor of different government initiatives to bring about the infrastructural and economic development of the state, it said.

They also discussed people-centric issues for the welfare of all sections of the society.

''Always a pleasure to receive the guidance of Honourable Governor, Shri Gulab Chand Katari ji," the chief minister posted on X after the meeting. PTI DG DG ACD