Assam CM calls on PM, apprises him of flood situation

Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the prevailing flood situation in the northeastern state.

“Had the absolute privilege of seeking the blessings and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today,” Sarma wrote on 'X'.

During the meeting, “I briefed him on the flood situation in Assam”, he said.

Sarma also informed the PM about the efforts underway to “mitigate the various challenges faced by our people”.

Assam's flood situation has further improved as the number of affected people came down to 95,000 in 11 districts, an official bulletin said. PTI DG RBT