Assam CM calls on PM, discusses state's issues

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed with him a number of issues concerning the state.

Advertisment

Sarma also invited the Prime Minister to visit Assam to lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya corridor project, dedicate to the nation the imposing statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges.

"Chief Minister of Assam Shri @himantabiswa met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on 'X'.

Sarma wrote on 'X': "I had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. Shared Assam's immense gratitude for his continuous guidance & leadership and briefed him on the ongoing pro-people programs during our interaction." The chief minister said it was his pleasure to extend an invitation to the prime minister to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya corridor project, dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit at Jorhat, inaugurate the Tinsukia medical college and lay the foundation of Sivasagar medical college.

"Furthermore, I took the opportunity to seek the prime minister's counsel on organising the Assam Business Summit in 2024. Our aim is to establish it as a platform to attract private investments and accelerate our economic growth," he said. PTI ACB RT RT