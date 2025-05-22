Assam CM calls on Sitharaman, discusses plans to build Rs 10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-28

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and apprised her about the rapid strides made by Assam on the economic front following a slew of initiatives taken by the state government.

The initiatives include mobilisation of resources and generating revenue resulting in Assam emerging as one of the country's fastest growing states, an official release said.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma outlined Assam's growth trajectory and the plans on the anvil to build a Rs 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2027-2028.

Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the Assam government to bolster the economy of the state and the country as a whole and assured to extend all possible help and support in the days ahead.

Later, taking to X, the chief minister wrote, "It was a privilege to call upon Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji today in New Delhi. We had a good discussion on Assam's growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country's fastest growing States and on our plans to build a Rs 10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-2028." Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the government of Assam were present during the meeting.