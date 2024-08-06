Assam CM chairs meeting to find solution for flash floods

Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting to work out a comprehensive solution to deal with flash floods in Guwahati.

He said the Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday received record rainfall of nearly 100 mm, which was one of the reasons for the flash flood in the city.

"Today, I chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to work out a comprehensive solution backed with early warning and quick response mechanisms," the CM posted on X.

"Heavy rainfall in the hills along with rains of 60 mm in Guwahati, resulted in extraordinary flash floods in parts of the state capital," he said.

The Assam government will be in touch with the Meghalaya government to implement a real-time coordination protocol, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office in another post on X said, "Yesterday rainfall in the Khanapara area of Guwahati touched 132 mm within 90 minutes. This is almost 20-25 per cent of the total rainfall received by the city in the entire monsoon season." The Assam government is working on comprehensive solutions to tackle this issue and "create necessary infrastructural interventions to minimise the effects of flash floods caused by adverse weather conditions", it said.

Life was thrown out of gear on Monday following heavy rains with water logging in several parts of the city, leading to traffic jams that lasted for hours. PTI DG DG SOM