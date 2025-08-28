Assam CM condoles BSF constable's death in Jammu

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of BSF constable Rajib Nunia, while on duty in Jammu.

Nunia, a resident of Dayapur under Udarbond police station in Cachar district, was serving in the Akhnoor area of Jammu when a watchtower collapsed on him, while he was on flood duty, and he died.

''HCM Dr @himantabiswa condoles the unfortunate demise of Constable Rajib Nunia of @BSF_India while on duty in Jammu'', the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on 'X'.

Hailing from Udharbond in Cachar district, he made the ''supreme sacrifice in the Akhnoor sector, the CMO said.

''HCM offers his thoughts and prayers to his family in this moment of grief,'' the CMO added.

Nunia had joined the BSF only two months ago and was stationed in Jammu. PTI DG DG RG