Assam CM condoles deaths of two IAF pilots in Sukhoi fighter jet crash

Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday condoled the death of two Indian Air Force pilots in the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Karbi Anglong district, describing it as a moment of "immense grief and loss".

He added that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families.

The jet, which was on a training mission, crashed around 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off on Thursday evening.

Both pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed in the crash at Chokihola in Bokajan sub-division in the hills district.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of an Sukhoi Su-30MKI in Karbi Anglong, which claimed the lives of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purbesh Duragkar," the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"Expressing profound grief, Hon'ble CM extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, stating that the entire nation stands with them in this moment of immense grief and loss," it added.

A defence spokesperson said in Guwahati that the debris of the aircraft was located early on Friday, with search and rescue operations led by IAF team continuing in the remote location. PTI SSG SSG MNB