Assam CM condoles loss of lives in Bengal train accident

Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of those killed in the collision between a goods train and Kanchenjung Express in West Bengal on Monday and assured of all possible help.

"The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train is extremely unfortunate", Sarma posted on 'X'.

Sarma said that his heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide all necessary assistance as and when required", he said.

At least 15 people were killed and 60 others injured in the collision between a goods train and Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal. PTI DG RG