Assam CM condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of those killed in the collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal on Monday and assured of all possible help.

Sarma said that his heart went out to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

"The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train is extremely unfortunate," he posted on 'X'.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide all necessary assistance as and when required," he added.

At least 15 people were killed and 60 others injured in the collision near Rangapani station in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sarma said he has already spoken to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation.

"We are checking if any deceased or injured is from Assam. So far, we have not received any names. Our chief secretary is personally monitoring the situation," he added.

The CM said the Assam government would take all necessary steps to bring back the people to their homes if they are from the state.

"If any injured person is from Assam, we will arrange advanced treatment for them," he said. PTI TR DG TR SOM