Assam CM congratulates all Indian on country selected to host Centenary CWG games

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated all Indians on the nation being selected to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.

Ahmedabad was formally awarded hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, paving the way for the multi-sport event's return to India after two decades and giving impetus to the country's plan of becoming an Olympic host in 2036.

''Wonderful news! Heartiest congratulations to every Indian as our nation is chosen to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030,'' the Chief Minister posted in X.

''Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts have firmly placed India on the global sporting map. And this is a massive reiteration of the same,'' he said.

"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030. Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Assam eagerly looks forward to celebrating this historic moment and extending a warm welcome to the world, Sarma added. PTI DG NN