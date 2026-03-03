Assam CM congratulates Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha nomination by BJP

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated BJP national president Nitin Nabin on being nominated as the party's candidate from Bihar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

''Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the honourable national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri @NitinNabin ji, on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

“Under the visionary leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, entrusting national-level responsibilities to dedicated workers engaged in organisational and public service work is a hallmark of @BJP4India's work culture and democratic tradition,'' he said.

Nabin's nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar was expected since he was elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president in January. At present, he is an MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar.

His predecessors – J P Nadda and Amit Shah – were also elected to the Upper House after they became the BJP chief.

''I am fully confident that honourable Nitin Nabin ji, with his experience, energy, and commitment, will further strengthen the resolve for national interest, good governance, and development in the Upper House,'' Sarma added. PTI DG RBT