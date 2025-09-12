Assam CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as VP

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being sworn in as India's 15th Vice President.

''On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my best wishes to Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji on being sworn in as India's 15th Vice President," Sarma said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan as the country's 15th vice-president at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''From humble roots to august offices, his lifelong dedication to service, and his integrity have been a hallmark of his long career. Bharat looks forward to his leadership and principled service," Sarma said. PTI DG DG RG