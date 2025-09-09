Assam CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on winning vice presidential polls

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential election.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my warm congratulations to Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji on being elected to the office of the Vice President," the chief minister posted on X.

"With his rich and vast experience and firmly rooted values in Indian culture, Radhakrishnan ji will add immense value to the august office and will be a fitting custodian of the Upper House. I thank all the NDA partners and others for voting decisively in favour of this mandate," Sarma said.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential elections on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

Radhakrishnan would be India's 15th Vice President when he is sworn in to the post.

The poll was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. PTI DG DG ACD