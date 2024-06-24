Assam CM congratulates Riyan Parag on selection in Indian cricket team

Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated Riyan Parag for becoming the first cricketer from the northeast to be selected in the Indian team for the forthcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Sarma described it as a watershed moment for sports in Assam.

“This is the best news of the day! Our very own Assam boy becomes the first cricketer from the North East to join the 'Men in Blue' club,” he said on X.

“Dear Riyan, many congratulations for becoming a part of Team India's T20 International series against Zimbabwe,” he said.

Sarma said the state government “will leave no stone unturned to ensure several more youngsters from our state can take up sports as a full-time profession”.

The Zimbabwe tour of five T20 matches begins on July 6.

Parag, 22, is an all-rounder and a member of the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League since 2018.

He was a part of the Indian team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Parag is the son of former Assam Ranji player Parag Das and ace swimmer Mithu Barua. PTI DG RBT