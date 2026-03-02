Assam CM covers four constituencies on third day of BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday covered four assembly constituencies -- Gohpur, Bihpuria, Ranganadi and Bihpuria -- on the third day of BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, ahead of the state elections.

Sarma was greeted along the route by people from all walks of life, with women, elderly residents, and differently abled persons prominently present on the roadside.

The CM, accompanied by party leaders and legislators, greeted the crowd from atop a truck and, in some places, alighted to personally meet the elderly and disabled.

''Gohpur was nothing short of grand. Progress is taking shape across the constituency, but the overwhelming energy today was something special. Your warmth and trust give this journey its true strength'', Sarma posted on 'X'.

He said the immense affection and blessings received from people in Gohpur were invaluable.

''This support is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people in the development policies of the esteemed @narendramodi ji'', Sarma added.

The CM said that he was committed to the progress of every family in the state, and with the immense love and blessings from the people, a new Assam will be built.

''Every village, every street is being touched and passed by on the path of development. In this journey of development, children, youth, and the elderly are all blessing us. Together with all, development for all, trust of all, and effort of all," he said.

Across the 12 constituencies, ''I have covered till now in the #JanaAshirwadYatra, the feedback from the people has been unanimous - Once again, a BJP government''.

"In Bihpuria, I felt both pride and responsibility," he said.

"The progress is visible on the ground, and today’s energy makes one thing clear: we cannot slow down now," he added.

Sarma said that people coming to greet him is not just a gathering but a ''shared heartbeat. "Your trust and faith mean everything to me. The love is truly overwhelming. I am deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart for this affection and blessing," he said.

''I am fully committed with utmost dedication to your honoor, safety, and empowered future'', he added.

The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ is aimed to take the party’s vision, achievements and organisational goals to the people ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Yatra's first phase, concluding on March 9, will cover 34 Assembly constituencies.

The CM began the Yatra on February 28 from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district ahead of the Assembly polls with the BJP aiming for a third consecutive victory. PTI DG DG MNB