Assam CM creating obstacles in Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra: NCP

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of creating obstacles in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in his state.

"By creating obstacles on every step of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is showing the world just how Brave Rahul Gandhi is and how he is fighting for the betterment of the people of India," Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) said on X.

The Assam police registered a first information report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for "wanton acts of violence", CM Sarma said on Tuesday. The CM earlier instructed the Director General of Police to register a case against Gandhi for provoking the crowd after a clash broke out between Congress workers and police on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Gandhi is leading the Manipur-to-Mumbai Yatra, which entered Assam from Meghalaya on Tuesday for the second and final leg of its travel through the state. It will travel through Assam till Thursday.