Assam CM directs PWD dept to expedite works ahead of Durga Puja

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prioritise closing of manholes, repairing all footpaths and roads in Guwahati city ahead of the ensuing Durga Puja, an official said on Wednesday.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting with PWD officials on Tuesday night, asked them to prepare a standard operating procedure (SoP) to ensure that after removing garbage during the drain cleaning exercise, workers cover manholes properly, he said.

The CM said that the department must treat this work with utmost importance.

Sarma also directed the department to make the under-construction flyover stretch from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri convenient for the public before the Durga Puja festival.

He also directed PWD officials to immediately repair key roads in Guwahati, as well as in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, before the festival.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the CM, K K Dwivedi, GMC Commissioner M S Lakshmipriya, PWD Commissioner and Special Secretary Paban Terang, Special Secretary Bibhuti Saikia, Chief Engineer (Roads) Sanjib Shyam, and other senior officials. PTI DG DG BDC