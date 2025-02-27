Assam CM discusses areas of cooperation with Bhutan minister

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Bhutan Agriculture and Livestock Minister Younten Phuntsho and held discussions on strengthening cooperation in several areas.

"It was a pleasure to host Hon'ble Agriculture and Livestock Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Younten Phuntsho. We had insightful discussions on strengthening cooperation between Assam and Bhutan in shared growth areas such as agriculture, trade, tourism, education and power," Sarma said in a post on X.

Phuntsho was in Guwahati to take part in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure summit, which concluded on Wednesday.

During the summit, he said that the Himalayan nation was working on building an economy that retains its youth within the country and also attracts global investment.

Phuntsho also underscored the role of India, particularly the state of Assam with which it shares over 260-km-long border, in the development of his country.