Assam CM distributes cheques to empower women entrepreneurs

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 14,301 women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Tinsukia Legislative Assembly constituency to promote grassroots women entrepreneurship.

Of the total beneficiaries, 10,654 are from rural areas and 3,647 from urban pockets of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said Assam has 4 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) with 40 lakh members.

Before forming the SHGs, most women were confined to household chores, but now they are sharing family responsibilities and contributing financially, he added.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned transforming Indian women into "Lakhpati Baideus," believing this will bring sweeping social change.

''If each of the 40 lakh women in Assam starts earning Rs 1 lakh annually, the state will witness a visible transformation'', he said.

In Assam, more than 8 lakh SHG members have already achieved the recognition of 'Lakhpati baideus' through their entrepreneurial activities such as preparing traditional food, farming Bhut Jolokia (chilli), weaving gamocha, and making garments.

Some women have already managed to earn up to Rs 10 lakh, creating ‘Lakhpati’ and ‘Maha Lakhpati Baideus’ in the state, he said.

The state government has launched a three-year plan to help each of the 40 lakh self-help group (SHG) members to become ‘Lakhpati’, he said.

Sarma explained that the Rs 10,000 given under MMUA is only a starting fund and ''if members use it wisely, they will receive more benefits from the government in future." The government will review the fund’s utilisation after four to five months, and members who use it productively will receive Rs 25,000 next year, while those who manage that amount effectively will get Rs 50,000 in the third year.

The CM said providing Rs 10,000 each to 40 lakh SHG members would cost the state government around Rs 4,000 crore, while the next phase of Rs 25,000 per member would require Rs 10,500 crore.

Reacting to Congress criticism of the scheme, Sarma said, "Unlike inducements by the Congress, such as lungi, blanket and threads, the BJP-led government is providing free rice and up to Rs 5 lakh for medical care to every ration-card holder." PTI DG DG MNB