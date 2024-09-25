Assam CM distributes free hearing aids

Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed free hearing aids at a camp organised by the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

A total of 200 financially disadvantaged individuals, including children with hearing impairments from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Nalbari districts, received the devices.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the distribution of hearing aids marks the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Upadhyaya, who championed the upliftment of society's most marginalised individuals.

He said that true societal progress is achievable only when each individual is empowered, a principle central to Pandit Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism.

The chief minister thanked the founder and chairman of the Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation Regula Ramanjaneyulu and to all those involved in executing this initiative.

He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, for their role in supporting this endeavour.

He pointed out that an estimated 3.40 crore children worldwide are currently affected by hearing impairment, while approximately 30 per cent of individuals over the age of 60 have experienced a loss of hearing ability.

Citing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), he noted that around 6.30 crore people in India are dealing with significant hearing impairments.

He emphasised that early identification of the causes of hearing loss, followed by appropriate interventions, could greatly mitigate the condition.

The National Institute of Public Cooperation And Child Development and the NHM's Child Health Programme have identified 3,130 individuals with hearing impairments to receive free hearing aids.

The CM also highlighted the various measures being undertaken by the state government to eliminate hearing impairment from society.