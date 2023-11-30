Assam CM distributes scooters to 35,770 students for good performance in Class 12 exams

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed scooters to girls and boys, who scored at least 60 per cent and 75 per cent respectively in the Class 12 state board examinations.

Instituted in the memory of great litterateur and linguist Dr Banikanta Kakati, the award entered its sixth year with 35,770 students receiving the two-wheelers under the scheme in 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that empowering the youth through education has been one of the commitments of the state government.

"I sincerely hope that the scooters presented in recognition of good academic performance by the students will motivate them to do better in the future," he said.

Out of the total students receiving the scooters, 30,203 are girls, who secured first division, and 5,567 are boys, who got 75 per cent and above in the class 12 examinations conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in 2023.

The estimated financial outlay earmarked for the scheme is Rs 259.54 crore.

Reiterating his commitment to extend more helping hands to the student community, the chief minister said his government would take many more student-friendly steps to help them pursue their studies without any deprivation.

Sarma also said his government has accorded the highest priority to human resource development.

The scheme to give scooters was launched in 2017 to encourage students to higher studies.

Sarma said that Assam's 'Pragyan Bharati' scheme has been intended to subsidise household expenditure on higher education, and the ambit of this programme in the coming days will be expanded to bring free scooters, free textbooks and subsidised hostel fees. PTI TR BDC