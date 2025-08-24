Assam CM engaged in illegal activities, alleges Prashant Bhushan

Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Sunday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP leader was engaged in every kind of "lawless and illegal activities" and was trying to hide "this loot" from the outside world.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Bhushan said the Sarma-led government is "preventing" people from finding out what is happening in the state.

"It is clear that the Assam government of Himanta Biswa Sarma is engaged in every kind of lawless and illegal activity, particularly illegally pushing out citizens to Bangladesh and outside this country, illegally evicting people from their land, illegally demolishing their homes," he said.

Bhushan, also a renowned social activist, further alleged that the state government was "illegally" attempting to hand over agriculturally productive tribal lands to companies like the Adani Group and others.

"A loot is going in the state and the chief minister wants to hide this. Therefore, he wants to prevent independent people," he added.

Earlier during the day, Sarma claimed that the Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, and intellectuals like Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen and Jawahar Sircar are working to weaken the state with some elements of Pakistan and Bangladesh. PTI TR TR MNB