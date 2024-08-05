Assam CM engages only in Hindu-Muslim politics: Congress

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Slamming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for indulging in "Hindu-Muslim politics", Congress state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday said people are not interested in the “communal agenda” of the BJP.

During an interaction with reporters here, he said that the united opposition of 18 parties in Assam has decided to continue their alliance till the assembly polls in 2026, and that it will contest every election as a single bloc in the next two years.

"The CM engages only in Hindu-Muslim politics. However, the people of Assam are not at all interested in such a communal agenda, which was proven during the Lok Sabha elections," Borah said.

Sarma had on Sunday said his government would soon introduce a law for life imprisonment in cases of 'love jihad'. He also said several measures have been initiated to protect the land rights and government jobs for indigenous people from a "particular community".

"For any land policy, a law should be brought in the assembly and then it should be discussed. Instead of that, the CM was giving a statement to communalise the issue," Borah alleged.

The Congress state chief also criticised Sarma, asserting that the government's economic policies were flawed and dependent only on beneficiary schemes.

"The present government is using the media and the state publicity machinery to propagate the CM's communal ideas. The government's earnings are mostly dependent on liquor sales nowadays. It is giving 2,000 liquor shop licences to their local leaders in villages," he claimed.

Borah also said there will be more activities in the coming days to “expose the present government's failure”. PTI SSG TR RBT