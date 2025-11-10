Assam CM expresses anguish over Delhi blast

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed anguish over the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which left eight people dead and several others injured.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the blast near Red Fort, New Delhi,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, officials said.

Several cars were also gutted in the blast. PTI DG RBT