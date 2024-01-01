Assam CM flags off 200 electric buses

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday flagged off 200 AC electric buses, which will ply across Guwahati and its adjoining areas.

The state government had earlier dedicated 100 CNG buses to people, and the introduction of e-buses reflects its commitment towards green public transport, Sarma said at the launch programme here.

"Climate change is one of the gravest problems that the world is facing today, and flagging off 200 e-buses on the first day of the year reflects our unwavering commitment towards a greener environment, and more particularly, a greener Guwahati,” he said.

The CM said if private parties come forward in setting up charging stations, the Assam government will provide adequate support in such ventures.

Sarma said his government is taking several measures to curb environmental pollution, which will start yielding results within four-five years.

He informed that work is on to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city.

The chief minister also launched the National Common Mobility Card, as Assam became the third state in India to adopt the RuPay-powered cards that would offer customers seamless access to various modes of transport. PTI DG RBT