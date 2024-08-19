Assam CM gifts Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman cards to old-age home residents

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Aadhaar, ration, Ayushman, and Orunodoi cards as gifts to residents of a government old age home in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

He also announced that doctors from the nearby civil hospital would visit the old age home monthly for free health check-ups.

Sarma visited the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Pijush Hazarika and Dispur MLA Atul Bora.

The residents of the home tied 'rakhis' to the chief minister and other dignitaries, also presenting them with red roses as symbols of their love and blessings.

During his speech, Sarma explained that the Aadhaar card would serve as identity proof for the senior citizens, enabling them to access government benefits and open bank accounts.

The ration card will entitle each resident to five kilograms of free rice per month, a facility that was not previously available to residents of old age homes. The Ayushman cards will allow them to receive cashless medical treatment of up to Rs five lakh per year, while the Orunodoi scheme will provide Rs 1,250 per month directly into their bank accounts to help cover various expenses.

"I will also ask doctors of Sonapur Civil Hospital to visit here monthly for free medical check-ups," Sarma added.

Earlier, members of various organisations tied rakhi to the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning. PTI SSG SSG MNB