Assam CM gifts one-horned rhino made from semiconductor chips to PM

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a unique gift — a one-horned rhinoceros made from semiconductor chips — at the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit here on Tuesday.

Sarma also presented a traditional gamosa and a replica of the Kamakhya Temple, a revered seat of Shakti worship, to Modi.

"A unique gift from the people of Assam to welcome Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. A rhino made from semiconductor chips!" the Chief Minister posted on X.

The Assam government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Tata Group for establishment of a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in the state.

Modi was on a two-day visit to Guwahati, during which he attended a performance of Jhumoir Binandini by nearly 9,000 artistes from the tea tribe community on Monday.

He was also presented with the community’s traditional bow and arrow, along with a bag full of organic tea.

