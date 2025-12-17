Assam CM gives Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of 21 labourers killed in Arunachal accident

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of 21 labourers from the state who were killed in a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh.

A truck carrying 22 workers from Tinsukia district fell off a cliff on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh on the night of December 8.

All the victims were from Dhelaghat in Gillapukri Tea Estate.

"Standing with families during trying times! In Tinsukia, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh and conveyed heartfelt condolences," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Sarma wished the lone survivor, who was critically injured, a speedy recovery and directed the administration to ensure all necessary medical care.

"On behalf of Govt of Assam, HCM handed over Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the treatment of the injured," CMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died from the PM National Relief Fund.

Of the 22 people travelling in the truck, one labourer, Budheswor Deep, miraculously escaped the crash and managed to reach the nearest Chipra GREF camp two days later.

Authorities came to know about the accident only after the survivor reported the incident.