Assam CM greets Modi on 75th birthday

Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, and said the northeastern state has touched many milestones under his leadership.

''Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the true son of Mother India, the visionary of the era, India's resounding voice on the global stage, our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma said under the PM’s leadership, Assam has touched many milestones and was scaling new heights every day.

''I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankaradeva that they grant you long life, excellent health, and boundless energy; and that under your able leadership, we all remain forever dedicated to the tasks of nation service and public welfare,'' he said.

The Assam government will observe the PM's birthday week, beginning Wednesday as 'Seva Saptah', dedicated to service, compassion and people's welfare, the CM said.

''On the 75th birthday of Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji, Assam joins the nation in celebrating Seva Saptah, a tribute to his vision of Seva Parmo Dharma,'' he said in another post.

''From mega health camps & plantation drives to blood donation, honouring young talents & supporting TB patients, Assam Govt will dedicate this week to service, compassion and people’s welfare,'' Sarma added. PTI DG RBT