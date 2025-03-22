Assam CM greets people in 'Bihar Diwas', lauds eastern state's contribution to cultural heritage

Guwahati/ Tinsukia, Mar 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended his best wishes to the people on ‘Bihar Diwas’ and lauded the eastern state for its contribution to the cultural heritage and development of the country.

The occasion, marking the foundation day of Bihar, was also being celebrated in Assam with a cultural programme in Guwahati in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

“Bihar has been a centrepoint of India’s cultural heritage and has played an important role in the development of the country,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The people of Bihar are working tirelessly to take the state forward in a new direction, he said.

“On the occasion of 'Bihar Diwas', my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Bihar,” Sarma added.

A special programme has been organised in Guwahati to mark the occasion.

Officials said cultural performances showcasing the traditional and folk art forms of Assam, Bihar and other regions will be presented as part of the programme.

Foundation days of states and union territories have been celebrated in the presence of the governor over the last couple of years in line with the Centre’s decision to mark these occasions across the country to strengthen national integrity.

There was a controversy over the 'Bihar Diwas' celebration in Tinsukia, an eastern Assam district with a sizeable Hindi-speaking population and commercial hub.

There were some "preliminary talks for organising a programme on 'Bihar Diwas' but the party had not officially announced any event, BJP sources said.

Several organisations, including the All Assam Students Union, and political parties, like Raijor Dal and AIUDF, questioned the need for such a programme.

These organisations had questioned the "rationale" of a political party holding the foundation day of a different state here, alleging that it was being done for electoral benefits.

Sarma, defending the celebration of foundation days of other states, had said that ‘Asom Divas’ is observed in other states annually on December 2, with governors in attendance.

He termed the objection to celebrate 'Bihar Diwas' here as unfounded, cautioning that it could lead to communal tension and the Assamese people living outside the state could have to face the consequences.