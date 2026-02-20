Assam CM greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday extended greetings to people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their statehood day.

Assam shares a deep and enduring bond with both the states, Sarma said in a post on X.

''On their Statehood Day, warm greetings to our sister states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. We share a deep and enduring bond, and together contribute to strengthening the vision of a Viksit Ashtalakshmi,'' Sarma said.

''On this occasion, I pray to Maa Kamakhya for their continued progress, harmony, and ever-stronger bonds among the people of our states,'' he added.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to attend the statehood day celebrations, organised by the Lok Bhawan here, later on Friday. PTI DG RBT