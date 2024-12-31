Assam CM greets people on New Year eve

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday greeted people of the state on the eve of New Year 2025.

He hoped that the New Year would inspire people to contribute to the growth of the state.

''A new year is always an occasion which generates new hopes and aspirations. The New Year 2025 will also inspire people of the state belonging to all castes, creeds, languages and religions to go forward and contribute to the growth of the state," Sarma said in a statement here.

The chief minister also hoped that the New Year would further strengthen the bond of friendship among different sections of people in the state.

This bond of friendship will take Assam to a new growth trajectory in the field of socio-economic, cultural and academic development, Sarma added. PTI DG BDC