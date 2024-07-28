Assam CM hails Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker won bronze in the 10 m air pistol event to open India's medal account at the Paris Games.

"Congratulations to young and ace shooter @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze Medal at the 10M Air Pistol," Sarma said in a post on X.

"It is historic on two counts - India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024 and for the first time a woman from India wins a medal in shooting," he added.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday. PTI TR BDC